Delhi to get hot-air balloon rides this weekend: Check date, timings, price

"This new recreational/adventure activity started by DDA in the city, is another step forward in making Delhi a vibrant city replete with enhanced recreational amenities and world-class infrastructure," he posted on X.

When and where will this service begin?

The public launch is scheduled for Saturday, starting with Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan. Saxena also stated that the services will also begin at Asita, Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in the coming days.

Talking about safety measures, Saxena said, “I tested the ride, and I am happy and satisfied. From a safety point of view, four ropes are tied to the balloon, with each rope having a capacity of seven tonnes". During the trial, the balloon reached a height of around 120 feet.

What are the timings?

Tethered flights will operate for four hours each day between 6 am and 6 pm, with the possibility of extended timings depending on demand. Each flight will last between 7 and 12 minutes and can carry up to four passengers at a time.