Delhi to get hot-air balloon rides this weekend: Check date, timings, price

Delhi is set to introduce hot-air balloon rides at Baansera Park this weekend, with services expanding to multiple locations soon. Here's all you need to know about it

Delhi hot-air balloon
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the initiative adds to the city’s expanding recreational offerings. (Photo: X/@LtGovDelhi)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Delhi residents can soon enjoy a new aerial adventure, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) preparing to open hot-air balloon rides to the public following a successful trial on Tuesday at Baansera Park.
 
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the initiative adds to the city’s expanding recreational offerings. “Earlier, I had promised people of Delhi that we will keep on introducing new things for entertainment. Many parks and recreational spaces have been developed recently, adding to that is the hot-air balloon facility for which a trial run was launched today,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
 
"This new recreational/adventure activity started by DDA in the city, is another step forward in making Delhi a vibrant city replete with enhanced recreational amenities and world-class infrastructure," he posted on X.

When and where will this service begin?

The public launch is scheduled for Saturday, starting with Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan. Saxena also stated that the services will also begin at Asita, Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in the coming days.
 
Talking about safety measures, Saxena said, “I tested the ride, and I am happy and satisfied. From a safety point of view, four ropes are tied to the balloon, with each rope having a capacity of seven tonnes". During the trial, the balloon reached a height of around 120 feet.
 

What are the timings?

Tethered flights will operate for four hours each day between 6 am and 6 pm, with the possibility of extended timings depending on demand. Each flight will last between 7 and 12 minutes and can carry up to four passengers at a time.
 
"The peak season for ballooning in North India, spanning November to February, offers ideal weather conditions, and public rides are set to open soon," DDA said in a statement.
 

What will be the charges?

Tickets for the hot-air balloon experience will cost ₹3,000 per person, excluding taxes, the Lieutenant Governor confirmed.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

