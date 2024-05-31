Home / India News / Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna returns to India, arrested by SIT at airport

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna returns to India, arrested by SIT at airport

The 33 year-old MP was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as soon as he returned to Bengaluru from Munich

Prajwal Revanna
NSUI members burn a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by the SIT probing the case, minutes after he landed from Germany here in the wee hours of Friday.

The 33 year-old MP was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as soon as he returned to Bengaluru from Munich.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A large number of policemen were deployed there to ensure that he was taken safely to police station for investigation.

The MP returned to Bengaluru a month after the scandal broke out, only to be taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Forces sleuths, who later handed him over to the SIT.

After the formalities, the SIT took him under its custody, sources said.

Exactly a month after he left the country, Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, had on May 27 released a video stating he will appear before the SIT on May 31.

Also Read

'Truth will prevail soon': Prajwal Revanna on Karnataka sex scandal

Lookout notice, arrest warning for Prajwal Revanna in sex harassment row

Ex-PM HD Devegowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna named in sex scandal: Details

'Won't protect him': HD Kumaraswamy as JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna

No objection to action against grandson if found guilty: Deve Gowda

National Heat Awareness Day 2024: Date, history theme and importance

Consumer Affairs Ministry looking at mediation to solve complaints

Cyclone Remal: Assam flood situation worsens; one dead, 198,000 affected

'Error in sensor': What happened in Delhi's Mungeshpur on Wednesday?

Half a century is just a number as Delhi's Mungeshpur makes history

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka electionsLok Sabha electionsJDSJanata Dal (Secular)H D Deve Gowda

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story