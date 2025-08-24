44% of employees say longer work hours hurt health, balance: Report

There is a strong resistance among employees towards the idea of extended working hours without additional benefits or flexibility, with 44 per cent respondents citing it will have a negative impact on personal time, health, and overall well-being, said a report.

However, 40 per cent of respondents said they would consider accepting longer hours only if appropriate compensation were offered, according to a Genius Digipoll report -- 'Extended Work Hours a Deal Breaker? Nearly Half of Employees Would Quit' -- by workforce staffing services and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech (formerly known as Genius Consultants).

While just 16 per cent have stated that they are either open to trying it out or believe it could lead to increased productivity, added the report.