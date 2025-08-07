Model code violation case: Court allows Arvind Kejriwal to renew passport

A special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur has granted conditional permission for passport renewal to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to take its permission before travelling abroad.
Special judge Shubham Verma on August 6 directed Kejriwal to seek court's prior approval before leaving the country.
The former CM's counsel, advocate Madan Singh, on Thursday said his client had filed a plea citing difficulties in travelling overseas.
Acting on the plea, the court allowed the renewal of Kejriwal's passport with the condition that he must inform the court before any foreign trip.
A case was registered against Kejriwal in connection with alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi district's Gauriganj and Musafirkhana areas.
Kejriwal is currently out on bail in the case, which remains in abeyance following directions of the Supreme Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app