Home / India News / YouTubers attack: FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala

YouTubers attack: FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala

Following the incident, clashes broke out between two groups and the situation has been brought under control

Indian police
According to the district police, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on Wednesday in connection with the incident. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the attack on YouTubers by a mob near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada.

Following the incident, clashes broke out between two groups and the situation has been brought under control, they said.

Four men, representing three YouTube channels, including a cameraman, were attacked by a large mob near Dharmasthala on Wednesday evening, when they were interviewing a person, amid an ongoing probe by SIT into the alleged mass burial case, police said.

According to the district police, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

One FIR pertains to the alleged assault on a group of YouTubers and damage caused to their two vehicles. The same complaint also includes an alleged assault on a reporter of a private news channel.

A second case has been registered for unlawful assembly in three locations: Pangala near Dharmasthala, where police resorted to a lathi charge, within the premises of the Dharmasthala police station, and in front of a local hospital.

Doctors treating those who were brought in after the incident have orally confirmed that none of the injured sustained serious harm, based on preliminary medical assessments, police said.

Video footage from the scene is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, and legal action will follow in accordance with the findings, authorities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: ED raids in Lucknow in case against ex-UP Invest CEO

Donald Trump named in fake residence certificate in Bihar's Samastipur

Model code violation case: Court allows Arvind Kejriwal to renew passport

Russian oil offered to India at discounted rates amid tariff pressure

ED recovered ₹23K cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to SC

Topics :YouTuberYouTube India

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story