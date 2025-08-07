Home / India News / Donald Trump named in fake residence certificate in Bihar's Samastipur

Donald Trump named in fake residence certificate in Bihar's Samastipur

An attempt was made to forge a residence certificate in Bihar's Samastipur in the name of US President Donald Trump. An FIR has been lodged

Trump fake certificate
On Wednesday, officials discovered an attempt to forge the document, news agency ANI reported. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged, and the cyber cell has been informed | Photo: X
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Is US President Donald Trump relocating to Bihar's Samastipur? A residence certificate was reportedly filed using his name at the Mohiuddin Nagar block office under the Patori subdivision in Bihar’s Samastipur district.
 
On Wednesday, officials discovered an attempt to forge the document, news agency ANI reported. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged, and the cyber cell has been informed.
 

Congress slams electoral roll revision

 
Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Brajesh Kumar said, “An attempt was made to create a residence certificate in the name of Donald Trump. The investigation revealed that the card was being made through tampering. Information regarding this has been given to the cyber cell. An FIR will be lodged, and necessary action will be taken.”
 
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticised the incident, linking it to the ongoing electoral roll revision in the state. In a post on X, he said, “Many people will smile at this as a joke and move on, but just think about it... This is the biggest proof that the entire process of ‘electoral roll revision’ in Bihar is a fraud and a way to steal votes.”
 
Surjewala added, “The Election Commission's act of striking off 6,500,000 (6.5 million) voters from Bihar is a direct attack on electoral democracy. The fraud is now evident to all, which is what Congress and Rahul Gandhi are fighting against. In such a situation, staying silent is a crime. So come, let's raise our voices together and become the guardians of democracy.” 
 

String of fake applications surfaces

 
The Trump incident comes just days after a residence certificate was issued in the name of a stray dog 'Dog Babu'. The certificate, dated July 24, carried a photograph of the animal, whose parents were recorded as 'Kutta Babu' and 'Kutiya Devi'. According to a Times of India report, the certificate was issued through the state government's Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal.
 
In another incident, an application was reportedly filed in Nawada for a certificate under the name 'Dogesh Babu', with a photo of an actual dog attached.
 
Earlier, residence certificates in the names of ‘Mata Sita’ and ‘Shri Ram’ were also reportedly submitted, highlighting a growing misuse of the digital application system under the Right to Public Service Act.

Topics :Donald TrumpBihar Elections 2025Randeep SurjewalaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

