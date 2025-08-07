Donald Trump named in fake residence certificate in Bihar's Samastipur

Is US President Donald Trump relocating to Bihar's Samastipur? A residence certificate was reportedly filed using his name at the Mohiuddin Nagar block office under the Patori subdivision in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

On Wednesday, officials discovered an attempt to forge the document, news agency ANI reported. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged, and the cyber cell has been informed.

Congress slams electoral roll revision

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Brajesh Kumar said, “An attempt was made to create a residence certificate in the name of Donald Trump. The investigation revealed that the card was being made through tampering. Information regarding this has been given to the cyber cell. An FIR will be lodged, and necessary action will be taken.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticised the incident, linking it to the ongoing electoral roll revision in the state. In a post on X, he said, “Many people will smile at this as a joke and move on, but just think about it... This is the biggest proof that the entire process of ‘electoral roll revision’ in Bihar is a fraud and a way to steal votes.” ALSO READ: In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner Surjewala added, “The Election Commission's act of striking off 6,500,000 (6.5 million) voters from Bihar is a direct attack on electoral democracy. The fraud is now evident to all, which is what Congress and Rahul Gandhi are fighting against. In such a situation, staying silent is a crime. So come, let's raise our voices together and become the guardians of democracy.”