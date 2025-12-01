Home / India News / Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition continued protests over SIR

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition continued protests over SIR

The first day of the Winter Session, which will have 15 sittings, saw two adjournments till 2 pm. The proceedings went on for around 12 minutes after the House reconvened at 12 noon

Parliament, New Parliament
During the 12 minutes of the Zero Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced three bills besides tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026 | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid Opposition protests demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The first day of the Winter Session, which will have 15 sittings, saw two adjournments till 2 pm. The proceedings went on for around 12 minutes after the House reconvened at 12 noon following an earlier adjournment.

Several Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and protesting over SIR, as they have been demanding a debate on the issue.

During the 12 minutes of the Zero Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced three bills besides tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026.

Two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were introduced. They are the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was also introduced by the finance minister. Earlier, the government had come out with an ordinance on the Manipur GST as the state is under President's Rule.

With the Opposition members continuing with their protests, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Opposition leaders, while emerging from an all-party meeting on Sunday, said they will press for a debate on SIR.

The Election Commission had announced SIR in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately. It is being called 'Special Revision'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on Statehood Day, praises their culture

TN sees scattered rain as remnants of 'Cyclone Ditwah' remain near coasts

TN bus collission: PM Modi condoles deaths, annoounces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 300

Mayawati calls for smooth Winter Session to ensure debate on key issues

Topics :Lok SabhaParliament winter sessionParliament

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story