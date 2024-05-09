Home / India News / 5,457 'illegal immigrants' detected in Manipur's Kamjong, says CM Singh

5,457 'illegal immigrants' detected in Manipur's Kamjong, says CM Singh

The CM said his government has been providing humanitarian aide to all the illegal immigrants

Photo: X@NBirenSingh
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
The Manipur government has detected 5,457 illegal immigrants in the Kamjong district and measures are being taken for their deportation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The biometric data of 5,173 people have been collected, he said on X.

"The biometrics of those staying at Phaikoh, Huimi Thana/Sangkalok refugee camps are being obtained, an official said.

The CM said his government has been providing humanitarian aide to all the illegal immigrants.

We have been handling this situation with utmost sensitivity," he said.

Earlier this month, at least 38 more illegal immigrants from Myanmar, who had crossed over to Manipur, were deported through Moreh town in Tengnoupal district, Singh had informed.

A total of 77 such immigrants were deported in the first phase, he said.

Topics :N Biren SinghManipurManipur govtIllegal immigrants

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

