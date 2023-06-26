

Talking to reporters in Baramati town in Maharashtra, Pawar said that the parties discussed issues such as inflation, unemployment and “deliberate attempts” at some places to encourage communal forces, according to a report in The Indian Express. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday said that no discussions took place on the “prime ministerial post” in the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna last week.



When asked about the opponents mocking that “19 prime ministerial post aspirants” came together at the meeting in Patna, Pawar said that it is a childish statement. Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its criticism of the meeting, Pawar asked why the BJP was worried about the conclave. He added that the party lacks “political maturity”.



The NCP chief added that a rift between communities on the basis of religion and caste is detrimental to any society, and the point of decision was how to control such a thing, according to the Indian Express report. “In the meeting, there was no discussion on the post of prime minister. A discussion took place on issues pertaining to inflation and unemployment. There was a discussion on deliberate attempts at some places to encourage communal forces and how those who are in power, that is BJP, are trying to create a rift between communities,” he said.