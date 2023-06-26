Home / India News / No discussion on PM post during opposition meet in Patna, says Sharad Pawar

No discussion on PM post during opposition meet in Patna, says Sharad Pawar

Over 32 leaders of opposition parties held a meeting in Patna on Friday and resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday said that no discussions took place on the “prime ministerial post” in the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna last week.
Talking to reporters in Baramati town in Maharashtra, Pawar said that the parties discussed issues such as inflation, unemployment and “deliberate attempts” at some places to encourage communal forces, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its criticism of the meeting, Pawar asked why the BJP was worried about the conclave. He added that the party lacks “political maturity”.
When asked about the opponents mocking that “19 prime ministerial post aspirants” came together at the meeting in Patna, Pawar said that it is a childish statement.

“In the meeting, there was no discussion on the post of prime minister. A discussion took place on issues pertaining to inflation and unemployment. There was a discussion on deliberate attempts at some places to encourage communal forces and how those who are in power, that is BJP, are trying to create a rift between communities,” he said.
The NCP chief added that a rift between communities on the basis of religion and caste is detrimental to any society, and the point of decision was how to control such a thing, according to the Indian Express report.

Over 32 leaders of opposition parties held a meeting in Patna last Friday and resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
At a joint press meeting, the parties said that they would fight the polls on a state-wise strategy, setting aside their differences with a flexible approach.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

