Home / India News / Oilseed exports may grow by 10-15% this fiscal as traders get good orders

Oilseed exports may grow by 10-15% this fiscal as traders get good orders

The key export destinations for India are Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the European Union

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Soyabean and groundnut occupy 61 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively of the total kharif oilseeds area.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us

India's oilseed exports are expected to grow by 10-15 per cent during this fiscal as traders are getting good orders from regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa, according to exporters.

In 2022-23, the oilseed exports rose by over 20 per cent to USD 1.33 billion (around Rs 10,900 crore). The main oilseeds exported by the country are groundnut, sesame, soyabean, castor, niger, and sunflower.

Former Chairman Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) Khushwant Jain said the order books are good and "we expect healthy growth this year also".

Soyabean and groundnut occupy 61 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively of the total kharif oilseeds area, he said adding the planting of sunflower stands at 19.7 per cent and sesame at 12.4 per cent.

He said Madhya Pradesh alone has one-third (34.64 per cent) of the national oilseeds area followed by Maharashtra (22 per cent), Gujarat (13.53 per cent) Rajasthan (11.43 per cent), Karnataka (5.04 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (5.02), Uttar Pradesh (2.66 per cent), Telangana (1.74 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (1.21 per cent).

"Significant increase in acreage will help in boosting production this year and this means we will be able to export more," Jain said.

The key export destinations for India are Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the European Union.

Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) Vice-chairman Rutuparna Dole said that going by the current situation, "we expect a growth of 10-15 per cent".

He said that groundnut and sesame seeds account for 80-85 per cent of total oilseed exports.

"The government is providing a lot of support to us. They are giving certified seeds to farmers, which is very important. We are conducting awareness programmes," Dole added.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

AEPC promoting sustainable manufacturing in garment sector to boost exports

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister

UNSC structure does not reflect reality, needs urgent reforms: UN envoys

Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi, 5 injured: Officials

Amit Shah expresses anguish over Odisha road accident that killed 12 people

CM Kejriwal demands L-G Saxena's resignation over Pragati Maidan robbery

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao leaves for visit to Solapur in Maharashtra

No discussion held on 'PM post' during Oppn meeting in Patna: Sharad Pawar

Topics :oilseedsIndiaexporters

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story