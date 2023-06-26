Home / India News / Srinagar-Jammu Indigo flight enters Pak airspace due to inclement weather

Srinagar-Jammu Indigo flight enters Pak airspace due to inclement weather

In a similar incident on June 11, an IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight entered Pakistani airspace for around 30 minutes due to bad weather

BS Web Team New Delhi
Both countries were informed before the flight entered Pakistan airspace

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

A Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo flight entered Pakistan's airspace on Sunday for a short duration due to bad weather and was diverted to Amritsar, the airline informed.
"IndiGo 6e-2124 entered Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar," an official told ANI.

Sources said that the flight was about to land at the Jammu airport but due to bad weather, it was asked to divert to Amritsar. However, after briefly entering Pakistani airspace, the flight landed safely in Amritsar.
The official added that both countries were informed before the flight entered Pakistan airspace.

In a similar incident on June 11, an IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight entered Pakistani airspace for around 30 minutes due to bad weather.
The incident took place at around 7:30 pm due to bad weather conditions with the plane going up to Gujranwala (close to Lahore). The flight eventually returned to India at 8:01 pm.

"IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation," IndiGo said in a statement on the incident.
Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it is an "internationally allowed" practice in bad weather conditions.

Also Read

Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?

Indigo Kolkata-Delhi flight grounded at IGI airport after tail strike

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Air India Express safety woes linger as jet makes emergency landing

Indigo flight takes off within seconds of landing, passengers panic

Rajnath Singh arrives in Jammu, to address national security conclave

Oilseed exports may grow by 10-15% this fiscal as traders get good orders

Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi, 5 injured: Officials

Amit Shah expresses anguish over Odisha road accident that killed 12 people

CM Kejriwal demands L-G Saxena's resignation over Pragati Maidan robbery

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo Airlinesflights divertPakistan Airspaceemergency landing

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story