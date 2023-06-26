Srinagar-Jammu Indigo flight enters Pak airspace due to inclement weather



"IndiGo 6e-2124 entered Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar," an official told ANI. A Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo flight entered Pakistan's airspace on Sunday for a short duration due to bad weather and was diverted to Amritsar, the airline informed.



The official added that both countries were informed before the flight entered Pakistan airspace. Sources said that the flight was about to land at the Jammu airport but due to bad weather, it was asked to divert to Amritsar. However, after briefly entering Pakistani airspace, the flight landed safely in Amritsar.



The incident took place at around 7:30 pm due to bad weather conditions with the plane going up to Gujranwala (close to Lahore). The flight eventually returned to India at 8:01 pm. In a similar incident on June 11, an IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight entered Pakistani airspace for around 30 minutes due to bad weather.