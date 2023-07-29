Home / India News / 5 killed, 20 injured as 2 buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

5 killed, 20 injured as 2 buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 others injured after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district, he said.

According to the official, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, he said.

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 were injured, the official said.

Senior district police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time, he added.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Maha bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap which killed 25, say police

LG Sinha visits Baltal base camp, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

21 members Opposition delegation on two-day visit to Manipur from today

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says NCS

LIVE: 21-member Oppn delegation on two-day visit to Manipur from today

Top headlines: India ripe for semiconductor boom, banks' loans, and more

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's shooter arrested after 25 years: Mumbai Police

Topics :Maharashtraroad accidentBus accident

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story