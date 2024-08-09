5% of all Railway revenue from flexi, tatkal, others in last 5 yrs: Ashwini

Railways earned approximately 5 per cent of its total revenue from flexi fare, tatkal and premium tatkal tickets from 2018-19 to 2022-23, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Vaishnaw gave the information responding CPI (M) MP John Brittas, who wanted the details of revenue earned by Railways on account of flexi fare, tatkal, premium tatkal and cancellation of tickets during last five years till March 3, 2024 and for the first quarter of 2024-25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Brittas also asked, "Whether the whole amount paid by a person for booking an unconfirmed ticket will be refunded in case of automatic cancellation of ticket by Railways itself owing to unavailability of berths."



"Revenue earned by Railways on account of flexi fare, tatkal and premium tatkal during 2018-19 to 2022-23 is approximately 5% of total revenue earned from passenger services. Moreover, amount credited on account of cancellation of tickets by passengers is not maintained separately," Vaishnaw said.

"In case of waitlisted ticket full refund is made except clerkage charge as applicable," he added.





Public procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 9.82 trillion: Prasada



Public procurement of goods and services from government-owned GeM portal crossed Rs 9.82 lakh crore as on July 30, Parliament was informed on Friday.



The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.



GeM began its journey in 2016-17 with a procurement of Rs 422 crore, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.



It crossed Rs 4 lakh crore in the last fiscal.



"The cumulative gross merchandise value for goods and services on GeM since its inception is more than Rs 9.82 lakh crore as on 30th July 2024," he said.



More than 1.63 lakh women-led MSEs (micro and small enterprises) and 25,000 startups have been registered on the GeM portal since inception.



GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.