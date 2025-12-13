Home / India News / 55% Indians plan winter trips; Goa, Kerala lead demand, says report

55% Indians plan winter trips; Goa, Kerala lead demand, says report

Indians are travelling in winter not just for holidays, but also to unwind and relax, the report said

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Around 55 per cent of Indian travellers plan winter trips every year, and Goa and Kerala remain top choices for them during the travel season, according to an Airbnb report.

Indians are travelling in winter not just for holidays, but also to unwind and relax, the report said.

"This winter season, Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan and the Himalayan states dominate domestic travel interest on Airbnb, owing to their beaches, backwaters, heritage, winter weather and outdoor experiences," Airbnb Country Head, India and Southeast Asia, Amanpreet Bajaj said, quoting the report based on Airbnb internal data.

He said 55 per cent of Indian travellers plan winter trips every year, signalling how winter has evolved as one of the country's favourite travel seasons for exploration and downtime, mainly fuelled by favourable cooler weather and scenic winter landscapes.

Alongside these favourites, he said, there is also a strong momentum for emerging pockets such as Agatti in Lakshadweep, Guwahati, smaller cities in Punjab and lesser-known coastal or backwater towns in Kerala.

This report by Airbnb is based on a survey conducted by Focaldata in October 2025 among 2,155 Indian respondents.

The report further revealed that younger travellers are also driving interest in spiritual-leisure destinations like Varanasi and Vrindavan, creating a wider and more diverse winter map for India.

"Nearly half of all winter travellers come from GenZ and Millennial cohorts, choosing winter travel for its comfort, cooler weather and more scenic landscapes," Bajaj added.

According to the report, Indians are travelling in winter not just for holidays, but also to unwind and relax, with almost 30 per cent of respondents saying they travel to celebrate the seasonal holidays. Another 30 per cent cited it was for relaxation and almost 20 per cent said they want to discover seasonal or cultural experiences during winter.

When it came to the choice of people they wanted to travel with, the report found that Indians remained deeply social and communal.

Indians continue to prioritise travel with their closest circles, with almost 50 per cent exploring with their partner or spouse, while one-third go with friends, it said.

Almost 30 per cent of the respondents said they plan trips with multi-generational families, added the report.

"Today's travellers are seeking experiences that are spontaneous, expressive, and immersive. From Goa's beaches and Kerala's backwaters to mountain getaways in Manali and Mussoorie and the cultural heritage of Udaipur and Jaipur, we're seeing Indians explore their own country in new and meaningful ways," Bajaj added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Startup founders meet in Delhi to discuss solutions to air pollution

Two Pak universities launch Sanskrit courses citing shared heritage

Railways' fake ID drive slashes IRCTC new accounts to 5,000 daily from 100K

Delhi-NCR invokes Grap Stage-IV curbs amid sharp dip in air quality

CJI calls for unified judicial policy, tech use to align court practices

Topics :Winter in IndiavacationsGoaIndian tourism

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story