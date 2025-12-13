Delhi-NCR invokes Grap Stage-III curbs amid sharp dip in air quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Saturday invoked stricter Grap Stage-III restrictions, including shifting schools to hybrid mode up to Class 5 and restrictions on construction and demolition work, in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels rose sharply amid unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 349 but jumped to 401 by 10 am on Saturday, "owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants", the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

It said that due to the prevailing trend of air quality, and to further prevent deterioration in the region, the CAQM Grap Sub-Committee on Saturday took the call to invoke all actions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) 'Severe' Air Quality with immediate effect in the NCR.

ALSO READ: Delhi covered in dense smog as multiple areas record 'severe' AQI This is in addition to the actions under Stages I and II of Grap already in force in NCR, the statement added. Stage III restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction, demolition work, stone crushing and mining activities. BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers are also restricted in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. It also entails a ban on older diesel goods vehicles in Delhi, while schools up to Class 5 shift to hybrid mode and offices may operate with 50 per cent staff in Delhi-NCR.