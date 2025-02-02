Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

6 dead, many missing after vehicle falls into canal in Haryana's Fatehabad

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, 'The 14 people were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Punjab's Fazilka when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Fatehabad'

road accident
Representative Image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 7:27 AM IST
At least six people died, two were injuries, and several remain missing after a vehicle carrying 14 people plunged into a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad late on Friday night, officials said.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jagdish Chandra, "The 14 people were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Punjab's Fazilka when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Fatehabad."

He said that out of the 14 people, 6 bodies were recovered, 2 were alive and the rest 6 were missing.

"We rescued 3 people at night, one of them succumbed at night itself and the rest of the two are alive. We have recovered 5 more bodies. The bodies have been identified. NDRF and SDRF teams are carrying out the search and rescue operations. Six bodies have been recovered and six people are still missing," SDM Chandra told reporters.

"The deceased have been identified by their families. Among the deceased include a 1.5-month-old infant and a 10-year-old girl, a man and a woman," he added.

He further said, "The water level was decreased in the canal after communication with the irrigation department. We are working towards providing a permanent barricading around the canal. For now, we will set up a temporary safety barricade."

The search operation for the missing people was ongoing.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

