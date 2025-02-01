Odisha govt to construct 15,000 km of roads every year, says PWD minister

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A total of 75,000 km of roads will be constructed in the state over the next five years, Public Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said after chairing a meeting of the department

Highway, Road
It will also mention construction methods and standards for short, medium and long bridges, the minister said | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
The BJP government in Odisha has set a target of constructing 15,000 km of roads every year, Public Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said.

A total of 75,000 km of roads will be constructed in the state over the next five years, he said after chairing a meeting of the department on Friday.

A policy on improvement of road communication will also be formulated and address various issues, including reducing road accidents, he said.

Harichandan said that to address the problem of roads being dug regularly for laying water pipes, electricity lines, telephone and internet cables, special utility corridors will be built.

The policy will also address concerns regarding cutting trees for road construction, he said.

It will also mention construction methods and standards for short, medium and long bridges, the minister said.

"As problems arise in land acquisition while building roads in rural areas, there will be a special financial provision to resolve this," he said.

"Not only new roads will be constructed but also regular inspection and repair of old roads will be done," he added.

Harichandan said attention will be given to road inspection and repair during monsoon, pre-monsoon and post-monsoon.

"To avoid road accidents, special construction methods will be adopted, the environment will be given importance during construction, and how waste can be used in road construction using modern technology will be looked into," he said.

Among those present in the meeting were the Construction Department's Principal Secretary VV Yadav, Panchayati Raj Secretary Girish SN, State Transport Authority Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, and Bhubaneswar Development Authority Vice Chairman N Tirumala Naik.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

