Latest LIVE: Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in Jan 6 Capitol attack investigation

After the removal of prosecutors who worked on criminal investigation into US President, the Trump administration is set to evaluate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents involved in the investigation of January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack for possible removal, people briefed on the matter told CNN. The action taken by the administration express Trump's vow to strike back Justice Department and FBU who he claimed have work against him. Trump has accused agents of abuse in their court-ordered search of his home and of their treatment of January 6 rioters.
A medical transport jet carrying a pediatric patient and five others slammed into a Philadelphia neighborhood about 30 seconds after taking off on Friday, erupting in a fireball and engulfing several homes in fire. The crash happened less than three miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. The plane, a Learjet 55, quickly disappeared from radar after taking off from the airport at 6:06 pm and climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters). It was en route to Springfield, Missouri, and registered to a company operating as Med Jets, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia on Friday targeted the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections and said that the party was only increasing fights and doing abusive politics. Further, he exuded confidence and said that the public was very happy with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and waned to bring him back to power. "BJP is only doing abusive politics in Delhi and is only increasing fights... on the other hand Kejriwal is working for Delhi..." he said speaking to the media. He further said that if the BJP would come to a win all work would be put to a stop and the people would be more troubled by it.
Illicit poppy cultivation on 45 acre of land was destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, CM N Biren Singh said. The operation was carried out in Lhungjang village hill range in Saikul police station area by the district police and CRPF in the presence of an executive magistrate, he said. FIRs have been lodged for further action in connection with this, he added. Singh commended the forces for their contributions to the anti-drug campaign.
Ahead of the Union Budget, state-run oil marketing companies on Saturday revised the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, effective today. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 7. Starting today, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 1,797, down from Rs 1,804. In December 2024, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,818.50.
A 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, their spouses and diplomats from 77 countries, to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today. Earlier, while addressing a press briefing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that foreign diplomats will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Delhi woke up to dense fog as the air quality remained in the very poor category on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 350, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Grap-3 restrictions were reimposed in Delhi after the city's AQI dropped to 'severe' level on Wednesday. Air quality worsened in the National Capital Region (NCR), with most of the regions remaining in the 'poor' or 'very poor' categories.
A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad district, triggering a series of blasts. According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, fire brigade officials and employees are on the spot but as the cylinders continued to explode, the fire brigade personnel are not able to reach the truck. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.
A medical transport jet carrying a pediatric patient and five others slammed into a Philadelphia neighborhood about 30 seconds after taking off on Friday, erupting in a fireball and engulfing several homes in fire. The crash happened less than three miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.
After the removal of prosecutors who worked on criminal investigation into US President, the Trump administration is set to evaluate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents involved in the investigation of January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack for possible removal. Trump has accused agents of abuse in their court-ordered search of his home and of their treatment of January 6 rioters.