Latest LIVE: Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in Jan 6 Capitol attack investigation

After the removal of prosecutors who worked on criminal investigation into US President, the Trump administration is set to evaluate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents involved in the investigation of January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack for possible removal, people briefed on the matter told CNN. The action taken by the administration express Trump's vow to strike back Justice Department and FBU who he claimed have work against him. Trump has accused agents of abuse in their court-ordered search of his home and of their treatment of January 6 rioters.

A medical transport jet carrying a pediatric patient and five others slammed into a Philadelphia neighborhood about 30 seconds after taking off on Friday, erupting in a fireball and engulfing several homes in fire. The crash happened less than three miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. The plane, a Learjet 55, quickly disappeared from radar after taking off from the airport at 6:06 pm and climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters). It was en route to Springfield, Missouri, and registered to a company operating as Med Jets, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia on Friday targeted the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections and said that the party was only increasing fights and doing abusive politics. Further, he exuded confidence and said that the public was very happy with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and waned to bring him back to power. "BJP is only doing abusive politics in Delhi and is only increasing fights... on the other hand Kejriwal is working for Delhi..." he said speaking to the media. He further said that if the BJP would come to a win all work would be put to a stop and the people would be more troubled by it.