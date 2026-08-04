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Home / India News / 6 Neet-UG candidates move SC over alleged discrepancies in OMR sheets

6 Neet-UG candidates move SC over alleged discrepancies in OMR sheets

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking an early hearing before the commencement of the counselling process

SC, Supreme Court
The Neet-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following a paper leak and was re-conducted on June 21 by the NTA (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:59 PM IST
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Six Neet-UG candidates approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging discrepancies between the answers they had marked in their OMR sheets during the examination and the copies of those sheets made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking an early hearing before the commencement of the counselling process.

The lawyer told a bench comprising Chief Justice Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the case pertains to six students who secured more than 600 and 650 marks but claim that the OMR sheets uploaded by the NTA differ from the answers they had actually marked during the examination.

He also told the court that the students had emailed the NTA and also visited its office, but received no response.

The bench then agreed to list the matter for hearing.

The Neet-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following a paper leak and was re-conducted on June 21 by the NTA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtNEET UGNational Testing Agency

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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