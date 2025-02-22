6 workers feared trapped after SLBC tunnel roof collapses in Telangana

At least six workers were feared trapped when a section of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

The construction company's team has gone inside for assessment and it is verifying, they said.

Six to eight workers are feared trapped as per information given by the company engaged in the work, a senior police official told PTI.

"The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside as part of the work when roof collapsed at 12-13 kms inside the tunnel," the official said.

However, a press release from the Chief Minister's office, without putting a number, indicated that some persons suffered injuries.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the district Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials to reach the place of accident to carry out relief measures, it said.

Also Read

As per the directives of Chief Minister, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser on irrigation Adityanath Das and other irrigation officials left for the spot in a special helicopter, it said.

Expressing concern over the accident, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy enquired about the reasons for it and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety. He also told the officials to provide treatment to the injured (if any), a release from his office said.