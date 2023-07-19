Home / India News / 63,000 remain affected by floods in Assam, one new death reported

63,000 remain affected by floods in Assam, one new death reported

A total of 63,606 people, including 30,354 men, 24,868 women and 8,384 children are reeling under the impact of floods in 14 districts of the state

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam improved as the number of affected people came down to over 63,000 on Wednesday, an official report said.

However, one fresh death due to drowning was reported, taking the toll of this year's floods to nine so far, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report.

A total of 63,606 people, including 30,354 men, 24,868 women and 8,384 children are reeling under the impact of floods in 14 districts of the state.

The number of affected was 88,911 in 16 districts on the previous day.

Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat, while its tributaries were showing a receding trend in other areas.

Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar are the affected districts.

Golaghat is the worst affected district with 27,526 people reeling under the floods, followed by 15,137 in Sivasagar, and 14,892 in Nalbari.

A total of 51 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up in Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar districts.

Altogether 272 villages remained inundated and crops on 2,863.76 hectares of land were damaged, it said.

Eleven embankments were breached in Udalguri district, while an equal number of roads were damaged in Nalbari and Sivasagar districts.

Large-scale erosion was reported in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar districts, it added.

Also Read

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO

Assam flood situation remains grim with rivers flowing above red mark

Flood situation grim in Assam; nearly 120,000 people hit in 10 districts

WFI elections now to be held on August 7 following series of postponements

Reform momentum likely to pick up after Lok Sabha elections next year: S&P

Professionals registered on MCA21 portal to have single ID, says govt

Green road freight cluster to help reduce gas emissions in India: WEF

'Ma, grace under pressure': Rahul Gandhi's post after emergency landing

Topics :AssamAssam floodsfloodDeath tollBrahmaputra

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story