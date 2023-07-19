Home / India News / Green road freight cluster to help reduce gas emissions in India: WEF

The World Economic Forum on Wednesday announced the launch of India's first zero-emission road freight cluster initiative which will reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions

Press Trust of India Panaji
Photo: The World Economic Forum

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
The announcement was made during a side event hosted by NITI Ayog at the backdrop of ongoing G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Panaji.

Jasmeet Khurana, Lead, Moving Emerging Markets, World Economic Forum told PTI in Panaji that Adani Ports and SEZ, Apollo Tyres Ltd, TCI Group (Transport Corporation of India Limited) and UltraTech Cement are the partners that will anchor this cluster development through their own early actions.

He said that the World Economic Forum and partners have committed to deploying 550 electric trucks on the west coast of Gujarat and Maharashtra within the next 18-24 months.

Khurana said that this initiative is under the e-FAST centre of NITI Aayog and is supported by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as the cluster aligns with its 'Harit Sagar' Green Port Guidelines.

He said that the cluster initiative in an effort to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

The press release by World Economic Forum mentions that the timing of the initiative is crucial, especially as road freight demand in India is set to become the second largest in the world in the coming decade.

A transition to zero-emission trucks can lead to 2.83.8 gigatons of cumulative carbon dioxide savings through 2050, which is equal to or greater than India's entire economy-wide annual GHG emissions today.

Supported by India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and under NITI Aayog's e-FAST India program, Moving India brings together government and the private sector to deploy over 550 zero-emission trucks in select road corridors along the west coast states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, the press release adds.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

