64% of country's CCTV cameras are in Telangana, says Mahmood Ali

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the huge network of 2,306 CCTVs funded by the Safe City project

This huge network augments the existing CCTV infrastructure, further enhancing the state's capacity to ensure public safety

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the huge network of 2,306 CCTVs funded by the Safe City project.

These advanced cameras were installed across the tri-commissionerates and connected to the command control center.

State Home Minister in his address, retraced the journey of Telangana State Police and how it emerged as one of the best police forces in the country by leveraging advanced technology and practices.

"Of the total cameras in the country, 64 percent of the cameras are here in Telangana, he said, lauding CP Anand and the entire team for their dedication to adding advanced cameras to the network.

Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar underscored the significance of the newly deployed cameras network, particularly its timely availability ahead of key events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad. "The gigantic screens reflect the gigantic commitment of the state government to public safety," he said.

City Police Commissioner and Director of Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (TSPICCC), CV Anand, in his speech, elaborated on the remarkable progress made since its inauguration.

"This year all departments will monitor the Ganesh immersions and Milad Julus from TSPICCC," he said.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the War Room which facilitates the assembly of top functionaries in the Government and HODs of all departments in the event of a crisis to mitigate at the earliest through heightened and quick decision-making. A viewer's gallery now allows the public to get an insider view of the operations of the center.

During the event, a comprehensive presentation was delivered by Pushpa, SP-Technical, TSPICCC and explained the advanced features and capabilities of the facility.

