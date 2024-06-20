68 Indians among over 900 Hajj pilgrims dead in Mecca amid intense heat

The death toll from the Hajj pilgrimage , amid the intense heat in Saudi Arabia, has gone past 900, news agency AFP reported. Out of the 922 dead, 68 fatalities were from India, with the number set to rise further, the report noted citing an Asian diplomat.

The temperatures soared to 51.8 degrees Celsius in Mecca on Monday, making it extremely difficult for the approximately 1.8 million people, many elderly and frail, to participate in the days-long, predominantly outdoor pilgrimage.

AFP, citing an Arab diplomat, noted that deaths among Egyptians had surged to at least 600, a significant increase from the previous day’s 300, largely due to the oppressive heat. This raised the overall death toll to 922, based on figures from various countries.

Furthermore, Egyptian officials in Saudi Arabia received 1,400 reports of missing pilgrims, including the confirmed dead.

Fatalities have been confirmed from several countries, including Jordan, Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, although specific causes were not always disclosed. Jordanian officials reported 20 missing pilgrims, with 80 initially unaccounted for later found in hospitals.

Saudi Arabia has not released fatality figures but reported over 2,700 cases of ‘heat exhaustion’ on Sunday alone. Last year, over 200 pilgrims, mostly from Indonesia, were reported dead.

Social media platforms have been inundated with photos and information requests for the missing, with families frantically searching for their loved ones amid the rising deaths.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has denied any heat-related deaths. The Ministry stated on Monday (June 17) that there were no significant heat-related deaths among this year's pilgrims. Reuters cited Jameel Abualenain, a health ministry official, as pointing to the varied health conditions and pre-existing illnesses among the pilgrims as the cause of deaths.

Rising temperatures during Hajj

A Saudi study in the Journal of Travel and Medicine noted a gradual increase in temperatures in Hajj ritual areas by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade, indicating the impact of climate change. With temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius on Monday, Egypt's foreign ministry confirmed cooperation with Saudi authorities to search for missing Egyptians but did not specify casualty numbers.

Saudi authorities reported treating over 2,000 pilgrims for heat stress, without updating the death toll since Sunday. Last year, at least 240 pilgrims, mostly Indonesians, were reported dead by various nations.

Unregistered Hajj pilgrims posing a problem

Unregistered pilgrims are a growing issue, with many undertaking the Hajj through unofficial channels due to the high cost of official permits. This trend has increased since the introduction of a general tourism visa in 2019. Saudi diplomats have pointed out that these tourists often lack awareness of local conditions, increasing their vulnerability.

These pilgrims, lacking access to air-conditioned facilities, face heightened risks. An Egyptian diplomat reportedly noted that these pilgrims significantly contributed to Egypt's death toll, citing service breakdowns in camps.

Even officially registered pilgrims face risks. AFP cited the example of a 70-year-old Egyptian pilgrim, who has been missing since Saturday after she went to clean her abaya in a public bathroom following prayers on Mount Arafat and never returned.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a mandatory duty for Muslims who can afford it, scheduled according to the Islamic lunar calendar.