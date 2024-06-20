LIVE: Supreme Court to hear fresh petitions by students, NTA in NEET-UG row today

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
The Supreme Court will hear fresh pleas on the alleged paper leaks and malpractices linked to the NEET-UG 2024 row today. Ten of these petitions have been filed by 49 students and a student group, whereas four have been submitted by the National Testing Agency. The petitioners have sought directions to be given to a committee or an independent panel to hold a post-examination analysis, including background check and forensic inquiry.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 8:58 AM IST