LIVE: Supreme Court to hear fresh petitions by students, NTA in NEET-UG row today

The Supreme Court will hear fresh pleas on the alleged paper leaks and malpractices linked to the NEET-UG 2024 row today. Ten of these petitions have been filed by 49 students and a student group, whereas four have been submitted by the National Testing Agency. The petitioners have sought directions to be given to a committee or an independent panel to hold a post-examination analysis, including background check and forensic inquiry.

At least 25 people died and more than 60 people were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, officials stated today. "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a post on X. Officials have said that the death count may go up.

The Ministry of Education has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, just a day after it was held. Over 900,000 candidates had appeared for the exam, which is held to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships. With this decision, UGC-NET becomes the first centrally-conducted public examination to be scrapped after the central government introduced a new anti-paper leak law. The UGC-NET exam was cancelled on the basis that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised". The UGC-NET June 2024 Examination was conducted in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18 across 1,205 exam centres in 317 cities.