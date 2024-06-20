Home / India News / LIVE: Supreme Court to hear fresh petitions by students, NTA in NEET-UG row today
LIVE: Supreme Court to hear fresh petitions by students, NTA in NEET-UG row today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:46 AM IST
The Supreme Court will hear  fresh pleas on the alleged paper leaks and malpractices linked to the NEET-UG 2024 row today. Ten of these petitions have been filed by 49 students and a student group, whereas four have been submitted by the National Testing Agency. The petitioners have sought directions to be given to a committee or an independent panel to hold a post-examination analysis, including background check and forensic inquiry.

At least 25 people died and more than 60 people were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, officials stated today. "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a post on X. Officials have said that the death count may go up.
The Ministry of Education has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, just a day after it was held. Over 900,000 candidates had appeared for the exam, which is held to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships. With this decision, UGC-NET becomes the first centrally-conducted public examination to be scrapped after the central government introduced a new anti-paper leak law. The UGC-NET exam was cancelled on the basis that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised". The UGC-NET June 2024 Examination was conducted in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18 across 1,205 exam centres in 317 cities.

10:46 AM

68 Indians among 645 Hajj pilgrims who died in Mecca

A diplomat  in Saudi Arabia told news agency AFP that 68 Indian nationals died during the hajj pilgrimage this year marked by grueling heat, bringing the overall tally to more than 600.

10:30 AM

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed as new Andhra Pradesh DGP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government has appointed  Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as new Director General of Police of the state.
Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an order on Wednesday night giving the 1989 batch IPS officer full additional charge as DGP (Head of Police Force) until further orders.

10:27 AM

Putin's Vietnam visit: Russian president seeks to strengthen ties with longtime partner Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to strengthen ties with longtime partner Vietnam on a state visit today that comes as Moscow faces growing international isolation because of its military actions in Ukraine.
 

9:56 AM

Enforcement Directorate makes third arrest in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission 'irregularities' case

The Enforcement Directorate has made a fresh arrest in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme being implemented in Rajasthan. Mahesh Mittal, proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was produced before a court that sent him to ED custody till June 24.

9:31 AM

25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming toxic alcohol in Tamil Nadu

At least 25 people died and more than 60 people were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, officials stated today. Officials have said that the death count may go up.

9:18 AM

UGC-NET cancelled day after exam, central government says 'exam integrity compromised'

The Ministry of Education has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, just a day after it was held. Over 900,000 candidates had appeared for the exam, which is held to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships. The UGC-NET exam was cancelled on the basis that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised." 

8:50 AM

Supreme Court to hear fresh petitions by students, NTA in NEET-UG row today

The top court will hear fresh pleas on the alleged paper leaks and malpractices linked to the NEET-UG 2024 row today. Ten of these petitions have been filed by 49 students and a student group, whereas four have been submitted by the National Testing Agency. 
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

