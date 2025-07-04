7 MNS workers detained for assaulting food vendor over not speaking Marathi

Seven members of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained for allegedly assaulting a foodstall owner for not speaking Marathi, an official said on Friday.

The accused persons were allowed to go after the police served notices on them, he said.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Bhayander area of Thane district. A video of the assault, which went viral on social media, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves sporting the MNS symbol.

While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back.

While the man shouted at the shopkeeper, some others with him slapped the stall owner, a police official had said earlier. The Kashimira police had subsequently registered a case against seven MNS members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening and assault. The accused persons were brought to the police station. They were allowed to go after the police handed them notices, said sub-inspector Kiran Kadam of Kashimira police station on Friday. Police are in the process of chapter proceedings (preventive action) against the accused persons in the case, he said.