Delhi CM inaugurates office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings

CM Rekha Gupta has been allotted two bungalows on the same road by the Public Works Department, one each to serve as her house and her office

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Renovation work is on at the other bungalow, where Gupta, who currently lives in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, is scheduled to move to. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated her new camp office, Jan Seva Sadan, on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area.

Gupta has been allotted two bungalows on the same road by the Public Works Department, one each to serve as her house and her office.

Delhi Law minister Kapil Mishra said Jan Seva Sadan is where the chief minister will hear public grievances. 

Mishra also claimed that this is the first time that the Delhi CM's office was being made open to the public.

The office inauguration featured a 'havan,' attended by Gupta and her family.

Renovation work is on at the other bungalow, where Gupta, who currently lives in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, is scheduled to move to.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiRekha GuptaDelhi government

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

