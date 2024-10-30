Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

77% women feel unsafe in Delhi buses at night, reveals Greenpeace report

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST
Over 75 per cent of women feel unsafe commuting in Delhi buses after dark, even as the city government's fare-free bus travel scheme has crossed the milestone of 100 crore 'pink' tickets issued to women, a report said.

In its latest report 'Riding the Justice Route' report, Greenpeace India, a non-governmental organisation, said 75 per cent of the surveyed women have seen significant savings from the 'Pink Ticket' scheme, with many redirecting these funds to household needs, emergencies, and healthcare.

Additionally, 25 per cent of the surveyed women have increased their use of public buses, and more women who previously avoided buses have become regular riders since the scheme's launch in October 2019, the report said.

However, safety issues persist, with 77 per cent of women feeling unsafe on buses after dark due to poor lighting and infrequent bus schedules, it pointed out.

Many women have also reported incidents of harassment, especially in overcrowded buses, it added.

Under the 'Pink Ticket' scheme, no woman has to pay to travel in Delhi's public buses but women have the option of purchasing tickets if they wish to.

"This scheme has unlocked public transit for women in Delhi," said Greenpeace India campaigner Aakiz Farooq.

"But for it to be truly transformative, we need to expand the fleet, enhance safety, and ensure well-connected services to make public transport accessible for everyone," he said.

The report also noted that with the milestone of 100 crore 'pink' tickets, the scheme has not only supported women's economic and social independence but also contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging public transit use over private vehicles.

Greenpeace India further called for a nationwide adoption of fare-free public transport for women and transgender people, alongside infrastructure improvements, to create safer and more sustainable cities across the country.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

