Massive fire at Kolkata warehouses kills 8, rescue ops underway

"Several charred bodies and skeletal remains have been recovered since Monday night, though the fire is still raging in pockets, raising fears that the toll may rise further," he said.

All those dead or missing are from Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts, the official said.

Fire department sources said DNA samples will be collected from family members to identify the bodies and skeletal remains recovered from the site.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

During a rescue operation around 5 pm on Monday, three severely charred bodies were recovered from the adjoining godowns, while five more bodies were found later, taking the death toll to eight.