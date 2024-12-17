Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 8 militants arrested in Manipur over killing of two migrant labourers

8 militants arrested in Manipur over killing of two migrant labourers

Search operations were launched across Manipur on December 14 to apprehend those who were involved in the killing of the two labourers, and an active member of proscribed outfit was first arrested

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail
Arms and ammunition and 10 mobile phones were recovered from their possession | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eight cadres of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Kakching district in connection with the recent killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

Search operations were launched across Manipur on December 14 to apprehend those who were involved in the killing of the two labourers, and an active member of the proscribed outfit was first apprehended from Kakching Lamkhai area on Monday, a police statement said.

"From his inputs, a police team raided a camp located at the Kakching Mamang Ching Laipham Loknung area and arrested seven more cadres of KCP (PWG) from there," the police said.

Arms and ammunition and 10 mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the police statement said.

The KCP (PWG) is a faction of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party, which was accused of being involved in extortion and other crimes in Imphal Valley.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had condemned the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district of Manipur.

More From This Section

Severe cold wave hits India: North freezes, Delhi chokes on 'severe' AQI

Keep ego at bay or one may fall into a hole: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 46,300 cr in Rajasthan today

Infra works worth Rs 24,276 crore approved for Amaravati: Andhra minister

"This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families," he had said.

Singh also announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for each of the bereaved family and said the case would be transferred to NIA, if needed.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Assam Rifles destroys 354 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in 2024

BRO steps up India-Myanmar border fencing work near Manipur's Moreh

Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice to discuss Manipur issue

Permanent solution to Manipur crisis will take time: CM Biren Singh

45 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur, says CM N Biren Singh

Topics :ManipurManipur govtMurderLabourermilitants

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story