80 international flights cancelled at Delhi airport today amid Iran crisis

An official said 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport

Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the West Asia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 03 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
As many as 80 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to operational disruptions for airlines amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the West Asia.

An official said 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight EK513 enroute to Dubai returned to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The official said on Tuesday morning, an Emirates flight EK512 from Dubai landed at the Delhi airport.

"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily.

In the last three days, Indian airlines cancelled 1,117 overseas flights due to the crisis in the West Asia.

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

