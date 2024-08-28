Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 935,000 people with locked biometrics to get Aadhaar card: Assam CM Himanta

935,000 people with locked biometrics to get Aadhaar card: Assam CM Himanta

The CM said the UIDAI will start the process of issuing the cards to these 935,000 people within 15-30 days

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa
Initially there was confusion over the number of people but the UIDAI later clarified. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over 9.35 lakh people of Assam who were not being able to get their Aadhaar cards as their biometrics submitted during the NRC updating process, were locked, will be issued the cards soon by the UIDAI, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

He said the Central government has instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue the cards as it has been established that there is "no correlation between inclusion of name in National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Aadhaar registration".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said, "There were total of 9,35,682 people who had submitted the biometrics for Aadhaar cards between February to August, 2019, at Aadhaar centres, which also doubled up as NRC centres. It was due to a confusion that the biometrics of these people were locked."

"They were facing problems due to it, like not being able to apply for scholarships, get ration cards, etc. We had been pursuing the matter with the government of India, and it came out with the instruction on Tuesday to UIDAI to issue Aadhaar cards to these people, who are eligible," he said.

The CM said the UIDAI will start the process of issuing the cards to these 9.35 lakh people within 15-30 days.

Sarma said initially there was confusion over the number of people whose biometrics were blocked, but the UIDAI later clarified that it was of 9.35 lakh people.

"There was no pattern of whose Aadhaar cards were blocked. It was not on the basis of any community, religion, area, etc. Even many people with names in the final draft NRC had their biometrics blocked.

"It has been established that there is no correlation between NRC and Aadhaar, and hence the Aadhaar cards are being issued," the CM said, adding, "Had there being any connection, biometrics of all 19 lakh applicants of NRC whose names were excluded from final draft would have been blocked.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards in Tripura

Decoded: What is Agristack system? How will it benefit agriculture sector?

Aadhaar OTP, electronic verification: Ways to verify Income Tax return

Last date to update Aadhaar details for free extended again. Check details

Abha ID 'must' for patients in medical college hospitals: How to create one

Topics :AadhaarAadhar cardAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story