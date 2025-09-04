Aadhaar authentication hits 2,210 mn in August, face ID use surges: UIDAI

Aadhaar authentication transactions increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to 221 crore in August 2025, Unique Identification Authority of India said on Thursday.

Aadhaar custodian Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said the Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions are also witnessing consistent growth, with at least 18.6 crore transactions recorded in August 2025 compared to 6.04 crore a year ago.

"Aadhaar number holders executed over 221 crore authentication transactions in August 2025, more than the previous month this year, as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The August 2025 authentication transactions are over 10.3 per cent more than such transactions recorded in August 2024," UIDAI said in a statement.