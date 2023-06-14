The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that citizens whose Aadhaar cards were issued 10 years ago and have never been updated can update and upload their identity proof and proof of address documents online free of cost till June 14.

The UIDAI had said that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

How to upload address proof for free?

Step 1: Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Login and select ‘Name/Gender/Date of Birth and Address Update’

Step3: Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’

Step 4: Select 'address' from the list of demographic options and click 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'

Step 5: Upload a scanned copy and enter the required demographic information.

Step 6: Make payment of Rs 50 ( Not required till June 15).

Step 7: A service request number (SRN) will be generated. Save it for tracking status later.

On completion of the internal quality check, you will receive an SMS.

What are the reasons for update request rejection?

–Wrong PoA/PoI document uploaded

–PoA/PoI document is not self-attested

–Transliteration error

–Supporting documents not self attested by the resident

–Document uploaded through online SSUP (self service update portal) are not found to be scanned copies of original documents

–Mobile and Aadhaar number shared in the form are incorrect

–Supporting documents are not in the name of the resident

How to track update requests?

When a person successfully submits an online address change request, he/she will be given a URN (change request number) in the format 0000/00XXX/XXXXX. This is displayed on the screen and sent through SMS to his/her registered mobile number.

A person can track the status of his/her Aadhaar update using this URN and the Aadhaar number at: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus