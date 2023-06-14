Home / India News / Aadhaar card can be updated till June 14 free of cost; check details here

Aadhaar card can be updated till June 14 free of cost; check details here

Citizens can upload proof of identity and proof of address documents online to update Aadhaar cards

BS Web Team New Delhi
Aadhaar card can be updated till June 14 free of cost; check details here

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that citizens whose Aadhaar cards were issued 10 years ago and have never been updated can update and upload their identity proof and proof of address documents online free of cost till June 14.

The UIDAI had said that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

How to upload address proof for free?
Step 1: Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
Step 2: Login and select ‘Name/Gender/Date of Birth and Address Update’
Step3: Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’
Step 4: Select 'address' from the list of demographic options and click 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'
Step 5: Upload a scanned copy and enter the required demographic information.
Step 6: Make payment of Rs 50 ( Not required till June 15).
Step 7: A service request number (SRN) will be generated. Save it for tracking status later.
On completion of the internal quality check, you will receive an SMS.

What are the reasons for update request rejection?
–Wrong PoA/PoI document uploaded
–PoA/PoI document is not self-attested
–Transliteration error
–Supporting documents not self attested by the resident
–Document uploaded through online SSUP (self service update portal) are not found to be scanned copies of original documents
–Mobile and Aadhaar number shared in the form are incorrect
–Supporting documents are not in the name of the resident

How to track update requests?
When a person successfully submits an online address change request, he/she will be given a URN (change request number) in the format 0000/00XXX/XXXXX. This is displayed on the screen and sent through SMS to his/her registered mobile number.

A person can track the status of his/her Aadhaar update using this URN and the Aadhaar number at: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

ED arrests former promoter Venkatram of DCHL in money laundering case

Amit Shah to address public rally in Telangana; to meet S S Rajamouli

India reports 120 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 2,148

Agency probes bribery claim in toxic syrup tests killing children in Gambia

NEET UG is only the first hurdle in a long race for aspiring doctors

Topics :AadhaarUIDAI mAadhaar

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story