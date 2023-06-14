Home / India News / Amit Shah to address public rally in Telangana; to meet S S Rajamouli

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be meeting ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the director of blockbuster movies 'RRR' and 'Baahubali', here on Thursday, according to Telangana BJP sources

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be meeting ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the director of blockbuster movies 'RRR' and 'Baahubali', here on Thursday, according to Telangana BJP sources.

Shah, who is scheduled to land here on a special flight tonight, will be addressing a public rally in Khammam, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad on Thursday.

"Amit Shah will be meeting Rajamouli and some other prominent people of the state. His Telangana visit is part of BJP's month-long 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan'," Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash told PTI.

In May last year, Shah met 'RRR' star Jr NTR here. This year in March, he also met actor Ram Charan and his father Telugu cinema veteran Chiranjeevi.

From Hyderabad, Shah will reach Bhadrachalam in a chopper and offer special prayers at Sri Rama temple. From there, the senior BJP leader will reach Khammam and attend the public meeting after garlanding former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided) N T Rama Rao.

After the meeting, the Home Minister will go to Vijayawada by road and board a special flight to Ahmedabad in the night.

Aiming to emerge as an alternative to the ruling BRS in Telangana in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, the BJP is keen on making Shah's public meeting a grand success.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

