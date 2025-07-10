'Aadhaar not a proof of citizenship', ECI tells SC amid Bihar roll row

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar card cannot be considered proof of Indian citizenship, LiveLaw reported. The clarification came during the hearing of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Petitioners argued against the ECI’s decision to exclude Aadhaar and voter ID cards from the list of 11 documents considered valid for verifying citizenship. These documents were being used during the enumeration process for voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll.

ALSO READ: SC questions EC's timing, Aadhaar exclusion in Bihar voter list case Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, emphasised that while Aadhaar is accepted under the Representation of the People Act, the ECI has chosen not to consider it for the Bihar revision exercise.

SC seeks clarification from ECI A Bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the ECI to explain why Aadhaar was being excluded. Responding to the query, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI said, “Aadhar Card cannot be used as proof of citizenship.” Justice Dhulia, however, remarked, “But citizenship is an issue to be determined not by the Election Commission of India, but by the MHA.” In defence, the ECI’s counsel said, “We have powers under Article 326.” Concerns over voter disenfranchisement The Bench questioned the timing of the revision exercise, pointing out that such an important measure should have been initiated earlier.

Justice Bagchi expressed concern that a person already on the 2025 electoral roll might face disenfranchisement just months before an election, due to the revision. “Your decision... would compel this individual to appeal against the decision and go through this entire rigmarole and thereby be denied his right to vote in the ensuing election,” said Justice Bagchi, as quoted by LiveLaw. ALSO READ: What is Article 326 under which EC is revising electoral rolls in Bihar? He said, “There is nothing wrong in you purging electoral rolls through an intensive exercise in order to see that non-citizens don’t remain on the roll. But if you decide only a couple of months before a proposed election...”