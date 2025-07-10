Maha CM inaugurates Sindoor bridge, built in place of M'bai's Carnac bridge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the Sindoor bridge, rebuilt in the place of the 150-year-old Carnac bridge in Mumbai, connecting the eastern and western corridors of South Mumbai.

Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said that the government decided to rename the bridge as Sindoor bridge as Carnac was a "tyrannical Governor" whereas the Operation Sindoor "reside in the hearts of Indians."

"Sindoor Bridge is being inaugurated in Mumbai today in place of the damaged Carnac bridge, which was demolished... Carnac was a tyrannical Governor. We know Operation Sindoor resides in the hearts of Indians. That is why we have decided to change the bridge's name to Bridge Sindoor."

The name draws its inspiration from Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack to give a "befitting reply" to Pakistan for its terror-related activities by striking their terror infrastructure. Fadnavis further informed that the bridge will become operational from 3 pm. ALSO READ: Maharashtra polls were 'rigged', Bihar won't be, claims Rahul Gandhi "I want to thank the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They have completed this bridge in record time... I dedicate this bridge to the people of Mumbai. Mumbaikars can start using this bridge from 3 pm today," he said. Under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, engineers from the Bridge Department successfully completed construction of the Sindoor flyover on schedule by June 10, 2025. The bridge is crucial for traffic around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammad Ali Road areas in South Mumbai.