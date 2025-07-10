Home / India News / Maha CM inaugurates Sindoor bridge, built in place of M'bai's Carnac bridge

Maha CM inaugurates Sindoor bridge, built in place of M'bai's Carnac bridge

The name draws its inspiration from Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack to give a 'befitting reply' to Pakistan

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Fadnavis informed that the bridge will become operational from 3 pm. (Photo:PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the Sindoor bridge, rebuilt in the place of the 150-year-old Carnac bridge in Mumbai, connecting the eastern and western corridors of South Mumbai.

Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said that the government decided to rename the bridge as Sindoor bridge as Carnac was a "tyrannical Governor" whereas the Operation Sindoor "reside in the hearts of Indians." 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt passes bill allowing SRA to recover pending transit dues 

"Sindoor Bridge is being inaugurated in Mumbai today in place of the damaged Carnac bridge, which was demolished... Carnac was a tyrannical Governor. We know Operation Sindoor resides in the hearts of Indians. That is why we have decided to change the bridge's name to Bridge Sindoor."

The name draws its inspiration from Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack to give a "befitting reply" to Pakistan for its terror-related activities by striking their terror infrastructure.

Fadnavis further informed that the bridge will become operational from 3 pm. 

"I want to thank the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They have completed this bridge in record time... I dedicate this bridge to the people of Mumbai. Mumbaikars can start using this bridge from 3 pm today," he said.

Under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, engineers from the Bridge Department successfully completed construction of the Sindoor flyover on schedule by June 10, 2025. The bridge is crucial for traffic around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammad Ali Road areas in South Mumbai. 

The 150-year-old Carnac bridge was declared unsafe by Central Railway, leading to its dismantling in August 2022. To maintain connectivity between the east and west in the Masjid Bunder area, BMC reconstructed the bridge based on the design approved by the Central Railway.

As per the BMC, the total length of the bridge is 328 meters (70 meters within railway limits)

The bridge consists of two 550-metric-ton steel girders, each 70 meters long, 26.5 meters wide, and 10.8 meters high, mounted on RCC piers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Kisan 20th Instalment date: Do this to avoid missing ₹2,000 payment

LIVE news updates: Exercise not the problem, timing is, says SC on Bihar voter roll revision

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alerts across the country; know more

Mansarovar Yatra: First batch of 45 pilgrims enter Tibet via Lipulekh pass

ED probes 29 actors, influencers under PMLA for promoting betting apps

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story