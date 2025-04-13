Home / India News / AAIB to launch detailed data analysis system for aircraft incidents

Coming under the civil aviation ministry, AAIB is responsible for classification of safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents

The official also said such an analysis will be helpful in preventing possible incidents in the future. | (Photo: PTI)
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) plans to put in place a system for carrying out granular analysis of incidents and accidents involving planes in the Indian airspace based on various parameters.

Coming under the civil aviation ministry, AAIB is responsible for classification of safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents.

It carriers out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

A senior official told PTI that AAIB will be procuring the software for carrying out granular analysis of data.

The data related to occurences, including incidents and accidents, can be analysed on the basis of various parameters like the time period, hard landings, airfields, operators and aircraft type, the official said.

The official also said such an analysis will be helpful in preventing possible incidents in the future.

For instance, if the analysis shows that there are repeated occurences at a particular airfield, then steps could be taken accordingly to mitigate the risks.

Meanwhile, the agency is working on bolstering its capabilities and has set up a flight recorders laboratory.

Also, AAIB is in the process of recruiting five consultants -- two each for safety investigations and technical (flight recorders laboratory), and one for accident prevention.

"As per the Rule 3 of Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 the sole objective of the investigations carried out by AAIB is prevention of accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability," as per its website.

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

