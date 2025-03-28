Manipur police continue operations, seize multiple arms, ammunition

During the last 24 hours, Manipur Police, assisted by Assam Rifles and other security agencies, continued its extensive search operation to locate 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, son of L. Gyanendra Das of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, who has been missing since March 16, 2025, a press release said.

Search efforts are focused on the Bishnupur and Churachandpur border areas, Joujangtek, and Old Cachar road areas, utilising advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering.

Authorities are conducting high-level security coordination meetings to strategise further search operations. Manipur Police urged citizens to come forward with any relevant information that could assist in tracking the missing individual. Manipur Police remains committed to ensuring his swift recovery and maintaining law and order.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered: Two of SLR with two Magazines loaded with 20 rounds, 02 nos. of INSAS Rifle with 02 Magazines loaded with 20 rounds, two SMG Carbine without Magazine, eight BP Plate, seven BP Vest, 23 Camouflage Pant, 20 Camouflage Shirt, Camouflage Cap and 22 Tactical waist Belt from Langol Housing Complex Quarter No. TA/42 (which is a vacant quarter) under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West District.

Other items included one 303 Rifle, one .303 Magazine, 16 .303 Ammunition, one 12 12-bore cartridge, three Charger clips and one Pull-through from the Hill range of the Haotak Awang Leikai area under Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur District.

Three INSAS rifles, two SLR, three INSAS magazines, two SLR magazines, and four rifle ceilings were seized from Chingdong Leikai, Jiribam District.

On March 27, the security forces arrested one active cadre of KCP(PWG), namely, Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40) of Koutruk Ching Leikai A/P Utlou Makha Leikai from Maibam Chingmang near the Bus waiting shed along Tiddim Road under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District.

He was involved in extortion activities from the general public and the Brick field of Thinungei Makha Leikai, Bishnupur District. From his possession, one mobile phone and one SIM Card were seized.

On March 27, Manipur Police arrested one active member of the KCP-PSC (Politburo Standing Committee) group, namely, Likmabam Amujao Meitei alias Lakpa (27) of Keibi Awang Leikal, Imphal East District, from Sawombung Pourabi Road near FCI Godown under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District.

On March 27, Manipur Police arrested two suspected KCP(Taibanganba) cadres, namely, Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) of Wangoo Ahallup Mayai Leikai and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh alias Naobi (28) of Churachandpur A/P Old DC Office, Bishnupur from Langthabal Khunou area under KJM-PS, Thoubal District.

On 27.03.2025, security forces dismantled 01 (one) Bunker and burnt down the remnants to ashes at Ponlen under Kangchup-PS, Kangpokpi District. Movement of 357 number and 215 number of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37, respectively, has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. No one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the state.