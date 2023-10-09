Home / India News / AAP demands Haryana govt to take proactive measures to control farm fires

AAP demands Haryana govt to take proactive measures to control farm fires

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded that the Haryana government should take proactive measures to control farm fires that have shown a rising trend in the state this year as compared ro previous years.

Addressing a press conference, Haryana AAP senior vice president Anurag Dhanda alleged inaction on the part of the Haryana government in controlling the situation.

"There are satellite images that indicate there is a rising trend in farm fires this time. Why is this happening despite the government claiming to have taken several steps in controlling them? The Haryana government needs to take steps to ensure that people do not face the ill-effects of pollution," he added.

AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar cited the various measures taken by the Punjab and Delhi governments to tackle the problem.

"It is the political will of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the consistent efforts of the people of Delhi in the war against pollution that in the Economic Survey 2021-22 report, which was tabled in the Parliament recently, it was stated that between 2016 and 2021, PM2.5 concentration (in Delhi) reduced by 22 per cent, whereas PM10 concentration reduced by 27 per cent," she added.

Topics :AAPHaryanafarm fires

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

