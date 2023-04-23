AAP govt committed to peace in Punjab: Kejriwal after Amritpal's arrest

The AAP government is committed to ensure peace and security in Punjab for which it will even take "tough decisions", party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

His remarks came after Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh in Moga's Rode village early Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt against the radical preacher who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The 29-year-old preacher was taken into custody at 6.45 am as he came out -- in the traditional attire that included a sheathed sword -- of the gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's native village and also the place where he himself took over last year as the chief of Waris Punjab De'.

We are committed to the peace and security in Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi after the radical preacher was apprehended.

He appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for accomplishing the mission with maturity and courage, and also thanked the people of the state for maintaining peace and supporting the government.

CM@BhagwantMann Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing, Kejriwal said in his tweet, adding, Many thanks to the public for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this period."



The preacher had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Punjab Police had invoked the stringent NSA against him.

Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathiser and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.