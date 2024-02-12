AAP leaders Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, will visit the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

During their visit to Ayodhya, the families of both leaders will also accompany them.

Earlier in January, Kejriwal said his preference was to visit the temple later with his parents, wife, and children.

"I want to visit Ayodhya with my family. My parents are very keen to visit the Ram Temple, so we'll go someday after January 22," he added.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decline dthe invitation to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple

"Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain," the party said in a statement.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.