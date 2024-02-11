Home / India News / Renowned litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Usha Kiran Khan dies in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over Khan's demise, praising her as a prolific writer who contributed significantly to Hindi and Maithili literature

Usha Kiran Khan (Photo: Wikimedia)
Press Trust of India Patna

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
Renowned litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Usha Kiran Khan passed away at a private hospital after a brief illness here on Sunday. She was 78.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over Khan's demise, praising her as a prolific writer who contributed significantly to Hindi and Maithili literature.

"She was a great writer who wrote several novels in Hindi and Maithili. Khan, a recipient of Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awards, will always be remembered for her works," the CM said in his condolence message.

"Her demises has created a void in our lives that can never be filled. It's an irreparable loss to the Hindi and Maithili literature. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace", Kumar said.

Khan's literary contributions earned her widespread recognition, including prestigious honours such as the Padma Shri in 2015, the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Mahadevi Verma Award, the Dinakar National Award, and the Bharat-Bharati, among others.

Born at Laheriasarai in Darbhanga district in October 1945, her notable works include her Maithili novel 'Bhamati: Ek Avismaraniya Premkatha', for which she received the Sahitya Akademi Award, and her Hindi novel 'Sirjanhaar', which earned her the Kusumanjali Sahitya Samman from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in 2012.

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

