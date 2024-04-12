Home / India News / AAP protestors stage protest outside Raaj Kumar Anand's Delhi residence

AAP protestors stage protest outside Raaj Kumar Anand's Delhi residence

Earlier in the day, the party workers held a protest in ITO against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday held a protest outside Raaj Kumar Anand's Patel Nagar residence after he resigned from the Delhi cabinet and the party.

"For the last four years, Anand has been working for the AAP. He had promised several development projects to those who voted for him. People of his constituency are feeling cheated," Ankush Narang, AAP worker said.

Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency who won the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pravesh Ratn.

In a jolt to the AAP, Anand, who was holding various portfolios, including Social Welfare, in the Delhi government, on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the cabinet and also quit the AAP, alleging corruption and that Dalits were not given representation in the party.

The party workers claimed that some protestors were also detailed by the police.

Narang further said that Anand decided to leave the party fearing Enforcement Directorate raids.

"Today several workers of AAP and even residents of Patel Nagar protested against him. Some of our workers were also detained by the police," he said.

Earlier in the day, the party workers held a protest in ITO against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

