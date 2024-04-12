Home / India News / AAP's Sisodia moves court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

AAP's Sisodia moves court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case, on Friday moved a court here seeking interim bail for poll campaigning.

Special Judge for the CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, is likely to take up the application for hearing later in the day.

The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

The former deputy chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalManish SisodiaAAP governmentLok Sabha electionsEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

