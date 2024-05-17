AAP reveals 'Maliwal's truth' as CCTV clip from Kejriwal's home surfaces

The Swati Maliwal assault case has entered a new phase with the emergence of an unverified video shedding light on the events that transpired at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on May 13. Amidst the controversy surrounding AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's claim of physical assault by Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar, this video has surfaced on social media, prompting reactions from both sides.





Responding to the unverified footage, AAP has said it reveals "the truth of Responding to the unverified footage, AAP has said it reveals "the truth of Swati Maliwal ." On the other hand, the AAP leader has dismissed the video as lacking context, levelling allegations against an unidentified 'political hitman' for attempting to exonerate themselves.

"Like every time, this time too this political hitman has started trying to save himself. By getting its people to tweet, and by playing videos without any context, it feels that it will save itself from committing this crime. Does someone make a video of beating someone?" she asked in a post on X.







"The truth will be in front of everyone as soon as the CCTV footage inside the house and the room is examined," she said. "You can fall to any level but God is watching everything. One day the truth will come out in front of the world," she added.

Swati Maliwal's unverified video surfaces online

The latest development in the saga comes in the form of an unverified video circulating on social media. Allegedly recorded after the assault on Swati Maliwal, the video captures a heated exchange between Maliwal and Kejriwal's staff. In the clip, Maliwal can be heard saying "I have called the police and will leave only when they arrive. I will make sure you lose your job if you touch me."

While the origins of the 52-second video remain unknown, it has sparked further debate and speculation surrounding the incident.

Swati Maliwal's FIR alleges she was kicked and slapped

On Thursday, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR concerning the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal. Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is accused of assaulting her at the CM's residence earlier in the week.

According to police sources, Maliwal's complaint states that Kumar slapped her multiple times and struck her chest and stomach during the incident on Monday.

The FIR, filed by Maliwal on Thursday, charges Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including molestation, criminal intimidation, and outraging a woman's modesty. Notably, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not implicated in the FIR.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are anticipated as the case progresses.