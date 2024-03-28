Home / India News / AAP's Goa unit chief, 3 others appear before ED in money laundering case

AAP's Goa unit chief, 3 others appear before ED in money laundering case

The ED has alleged that the AAP became a major beneficiary of proceeds from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam

Amit Palekar (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar and three others appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

Sources said all four of them were called for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some other AAP leaders have been arrested.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ED had summoned Palekar, AAP leader Ramrao Wagh and two others - Dattaprasad Naik and Ashok Naik for questioning.

Dattaprasad and Ashok are leaders of the Bhandari community in Goa. Palekar arrived at the ED office here at 12.10 pm, while the three others reached there before him at 11.15 am.

Before entering the agency office, Palekar only said, "I have been summoned. I will talk to you all after I am back." But others refused to talk.

The ED has alleged that the AAP became a major beneficiary of proceeds from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

ED attaches assets over Rs 57 cr in Karuvannur bank money laundering case

ED raids premises of Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Waikar in money laundering case

ED reaches Soren's residence, to question him in money laundering case

Money laundering case: ED raids J'hand Cong MLA Amba Prasad, linked persons

Poll officers can't force electors who refuse' to vote at poll booths: EC

Assam politician lambasted for sleeping on pile of Rs 500 notes in pic

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Toll tax charges to be revised from April 1

Delhi HC dismisses Cong's plea against tax re-assessment by I-T authorities

Lawyers write to CJI against groups trying to 'pressure' judiciary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :money laundering caseAAP governmentAAPEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story