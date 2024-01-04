Home / India News / AAP's Sanjay Singh fined in defamation case involving ex-UP minister

AAP's Sanjay Singh fined in defamation case involving ex-UP minister

The court said that AAP leader Sanjay Singh levelled these false allegations only to demean and slander the image of Mahendra Kumar Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The civil judge (senior division) of the Lucknow district court found Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh guilty of making false and fabricated allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the state government, Mahendra Kumar Singh.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on Sanjay Singh and directed him to remove all video footage and social media posts in which he made false accusations against Mahendra Singh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The court further stated that if the AAP leader fails to pay the fine within the next two months, the amount will accrue interest at a rate of six percent from the date of judgement.

Kamal Kant Gupta, civil judge (senior division), passed the order on January 2 in a defamation case filed by Mahendra Singh, who served as a cabinet minister in the Jal Shakti department during the first tenure of the Yogi Adityanath government.

What is the case?

Sanjay Singh had convened a press conference on August 8, 2021, at the party office in Lucknow, during which he accused Mahendra Singh of embezzling funds amounting to Rs 30,000 crore in his ministry. 

Court's judgement

The court observed that Sanjay Singh had failed to produce any documents in court to substantiate his allegations against Mahendra Kumar Singh. The court made serious observations against the AAP leader in its order, stating, "The false, fallacious, and fabricated allegations have been made by the defendant [Sanjay Singh] with ulterior motives against the plaintiff [Mahendra Kumar Singh]."

The court added that the AAP leader levelled these allegations only to demean and slander the image of Mahendra Kumar Singh, to gain political mileage and cheap publicity for himself, and to establish a foundation for the AAP in Uttar Pradesh.

The court also noted that Sanjay Singh has a habit of making derogatory and defamatory statements against his political opponents and reputable persons in society.

Also Read

AR Rahman files Rs 10 crore defamation case against surgeons' association

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

Fined Rs 17 crore by Sebi: All you need to know about 'Baap of Chart'

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

Modi surname case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against verdict today

760 new Covid-19 infections in India; JN.1 variant cases cross 500 mark

NMMC collects property tax of Rs 465 cr in first nine months of FY24

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to be very poor; cold weather grasps city

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to leave for Gujarat on January 6, says AAP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sanjay SinghAam Aadmi PartyAAPDefamation caseBS Web Reportsindian politics

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story