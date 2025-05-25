AAP slams Delhi govt over waterlogging; BJP says MLAs were on the ground

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday lambasted the BJP-led dispensation over waterlogging in Delhi, calling it a failure of the "four-engine" government.

In response, the BJP said the government took responsibility and worked to restore normalcy, rather than indulging in blame game.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as well shared videos of key drains in the city with a free flow.

An overnight thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain had disrupted flight operations, uprooted trees and electricity poles, and caused waterlogging in several areas of the city. According to India Meteorological Department, the city's primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kilometres per hour and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours between 11.30 pm on Saturday and 5.30 am on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released multiple videos on X showing the extent of the flooding and claimed that Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma was abroad at a critical time. There was no immediate reaction from Verma.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi squarely blamed the BJP for the inundation.

Also Read

After posting a video of waterlogging at ITO, the AAP said, "When Delhiites woke up this morning, they found the city submerged. This is the result of the so-called four-engine government. A little rain and the roads are flooded. These waterlogged streets tell the true story of BJP's broken down four-engine government." The party also highlighted the situation at Minto Road, which is a chronic waterlogging hotspot.

"Even a little rain caused waterlogging beneath Minto Bridge, where a car got submerged. Just a few days ago, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma came here for a photoshoot. They did nothing beyond clicking pictures. This is the result," the party said in another post.

Videos from Dhaula Kuan and Chanakyapuri were also shared.

"There's not a single part of Delhi where BJP's failed four-engine government has not caused waterlogging. Even Chanakyapuri, one of the VIP areas of Delhi and home to numerous embassies, was submerged after a light shower," the party said.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a series of videos on X, highlighting the city's plight.

"If a minister has to travel abroad, he needs to take permission from Ministry of Home Affairs. The file goes via Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor. So everyone knows that Sahib Singh (Parvesh Verma) is not in India. Why is BJP and its leadership hiding the fact that in these times of crisis, their PWD minister is in the USA ?" he questioned.

Sharing photos of an inundated Timarpur Road, Bharadwaj noted, "Here's the condition of Timarpur under the four-engine government: Prime Minister? BJP. LG? BJP. Chief Minister? BJP. MCD Mayor? BJP. NDMC? BJP. And most importantly, all officials under BJP control. Yet this is the state of Delhi." Sharing a video posted by Delhi Traffic Police on X, he wrote, "Mundka is the parental village of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. Can BJP tell us where he is?" Former Delhi chief minister Atishi also posted series of videos after the overnight rain.

"This is what happens to Delhi after just one spell of rain under the BJP's four-engine government," she said.

Atishi also shared a video from ITO, noting that the waterlogging happened right outside the PWD headquarters. "Where is PWD Minister Parvesh Verma hiding?" she asked.

Responding to AAP allegations, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the situation was worse until last year due to negligence of the then-government and it has significantly improved now.

Sachdeva said when Delhiites woke up on Sunday morning, they were faced with multiple complaints of fallen trees and waterlogging due to a storm that hit late last night.

"Following the instructions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, all BJP MLAs and councillors, along with officials from the Delhi Jal Board and Public Works Department, took to the streets ?despite it being a Sunday. By 9 am, most trees were cleared and much of the waterlogging removed, easing traffic across the city. By noon, the situation was brought under control," he said in a statement.

Sachdeva emphasised that while the Kejriwal government would blame the L-G and officials for waterlogging and leave citizens at the mercy of fate, the BJP government takes responsibility and after sudden storms or rains, works actively with officials to normalise the situation.

He said after every rainy season, the people of Delhi can clearly see the difference between the former Arvind Kejriwal government and the current BJP-led administration.

Meanwhile, L-G Saxena praised the Delhi government for making efforts to mitigate waterlogging and said the "morass" had set in due to more than a decade of neglect.

"It is encouraging to see the Irrigation & Flood Control Department striving to make our drains flow and mitigate waterlogging amidst heavy unexpected rains. The consistent efforts of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vide field visits and monitoring have started showing results. The morass set in due to the neglect of more than a decade will take considerable time getting fully sorted, but the new government's efforts at governance are indeed gratifying," he said on X, along with videos of key drains.