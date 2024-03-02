Home / India News / AAP to announce candidates for LS seats in Punjab in 2-4 days: CM Kejriwal

AAP to announce candidates for LS seats in Punjab in 2-4 days: CM Kejriwal

"In next two to four days, the announcement will be made," said Kejriwal while speaking to reporters in Jalandhar after virtually launching 165 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to be set up across Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will announce candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in next two to four days, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that discussion on the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls was going on, and urged the people of the state to make the party victorious in all seats.

"If you ensure (the party's) victory in all 13 seats, you will strengthen Bhagwant Mann's hands. It is Mann alone who is fighting the Centre. It is Mann who is only fighting the governor and the BJP," said Kejriwal who was accompanied by the Punjab chief minister.

The Delhi chief minister also slammed the Centre for allegedly withholding Rs 8,000 crore worth of funds from Punjab.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPLok SabhaPunjab

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

